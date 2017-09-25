Man charged in connection with drugs offences in King’s Lynn

A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with drugs offences in Lynn.

Officers seized a quantity of drugs, cash and a knife following a search in Austin Fields on Friday, September 22.

Ricardo Waldron-Islam, from the London area, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug – cocaine – and possession of a bladed article.

Waldron-Islam was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, September 25).