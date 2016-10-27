Man charged with assaulting three paramedics in King’s Lynn

A man who allegedly assaulted three paramedics in Lynn has been charged with three counts of assault, police say.
The man, who was arrested in connection with the assaults on Tuesday, has been remanded in police custody.
He is due to face court.
