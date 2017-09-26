Man charged with drugs offences following King’s Lynn search

A man has been charged with a series of drugs offences following a police search in Lynn last week.

Police say an arrest was made after cash and mobile phones were seized during a search in Valingers Road last Tuesday.

A quantity of a substance believed to be class B drugs was then seized from a property in Hillington Square.

Daniel Glazebrook, 28, of no fixed abode, was subsequently charged with four counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

He also faces two charges of possessing a class B drug and one of possessing criminal property.

He was due to appear before magistrates in Norwich today.