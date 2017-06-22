Search

Man completes 6,000 burpees to raise funds for terminally-ill King’s Lynn boy

Fitness instructor Ross McConnachie doing around 6,000 burpees to raise money for Jac Coffey & family at West Lynn Social Club. Ross McConnachie with Anna Hodgson

Completing thousands of burpees might sound like most people’s idea of torture, but one man did just that at the weekend to raise money for a Gaywood boy with terminal cancer.

Ross McConnachie spent Saturday at West Lynn Social Club reaching his target of 6,000 burpees to match every pound that was raised at a fun day there the previous weekend to fundraise for four-year-old Jac Coffey.

Anna Hodgson, who organised the fun day, said: “Ross is amazing. In his words, his pain would last hours and is nothing in comparison to what Jac and his family are going through.”

The event raised a further £2,000 to the total, meaning they have raised £8,200 so far.

To donate, visit: www.justiving.com/crowdfunding/jaccoffey.

Pictured are: Ross McConnachie and Anna Hodgson. MLNF17PM06140