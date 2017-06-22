Man completes 6,000 burpees to raise funds for terminally-ill King’s Lynn boy

Completing thousands of burpees might sound like most people’s idea of torture, but one man did just that at the weekend to raise money for a Gaywood boy with terminal cancer.

Ross McConnachie spent Saturday at West Lynn Social Club reaching his target of 6,000 burpees to match every pound that was raised at a fun day there the previous weekend to fundraise for four-year-old Jac Coffey.

Anna Hodgson, who organised the fun day, said: “Ross is amazing. In his words, his pain would last hours and is nothing in comparison to what Jac and his family are going through.”

The event raised a further £2,000 to the total, meaning they have raised £8,200 so far.

To donate, visit: www.justiving.com/crowdfunding/jaccoffey.

Pictured are: Ross McConnachie and Anna Hodgson. MLNF17PM06140