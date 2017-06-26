Man dies in crash near Downham Market

Police are appealing for information after a fatal crash between a lorry and a pedestrian on the A1122 at Bexwell this morning (Monday, June 26).

A white Mercedes lorry was travelling along the A1122, in the direction of Swaffham, when it was in collision with a pedestrian shortly before 1am.

The male pedestrian, in his 60s, died at the scene.

The road was closed while emergency services attended, and it was reopened around 6.30am.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who may have seen the pedestrian walking along the road prior to the incident should contact Norfolk Constabulary’s Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101.