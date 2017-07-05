Man dies while working at Upwell garage

A man has died while carrying out work at an Upwell garage, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to an address in the village yesterday morning (Tuesday, July 4) to reports that a man had been injured.

The building has since been shut off while enquiries continue.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: “Police were called to a premises on Baptist Road in Upwell, yesterday shortly after 8.30am following reports a man had been injured as he carried out mechanical work on a vehicle.

“Officers attended and the man, aged in his 40s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“The building has been sealed off and officers will attend today and carry out initial enquiries with colleagues from the Health and Safety Executive to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.”