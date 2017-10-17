Man exceeds legal drink-driving limit

A man caught drink-driving near Downham was fined and banned when he appeared in court in Lynn yesterday.

David Conway, 56, was found to have 48 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when he was stopped in Denver on September 30. The legal limit is 35.

Conway, of Goddard End, Stevenage, Herts, who pleaded guilty, was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a £50 victim surcharge.