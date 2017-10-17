Man fined for urinating against tree in King’s Lynn park

A 49-year-old man who committed an act of indecency by urinating in public has been fined.

Simon Secker, of School Road, Tilney St Lawrence, pleaded guilty at Lynn Magistrates’ Court yesterday to urinating against a tree in The Walks.

The court heard that, on September 4, the defendant relieved himself in public and was seen doing so by a nearby woman.

The woman reportedly knocked on a police person’s car to inform them of the situation, stating: “I could see everything. I shouldn’t have to put up with this.”

However, representing himself, Secker said: “I didn’t think anyone could see me. I didn’t intentionally expose myself. I won’t be doing it again and I am very sorry for any offence I have caused. I really thought nobody could see me.”

Secker was ordered to pay a £50 fine and a £20 victim surcharge.