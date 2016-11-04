Man freed after crash between car and tractor on A1122 near Downham Market

A man in his 50s was freed from his vehicle following a crash involving a car and a tractor on the A1122 at Salters Lode this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene, near Downham, at around 11.45am where a man was released from his vehicle by fire crews.

The man was treated at the scene for back pain and was then taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.

His injuries are not believed to be serious.