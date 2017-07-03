Man given jail term for Hunstanton theft attempt

A 25-year-old man has been jailed for attempted theft and dangerous driving during a 25-mile police chase from Hunstanton in April.

Luke Hodgkins, of St Ives in Cambridgeshire, was sentenced to 10 months in prison at a hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday.

Hodgkins pleaded guilty to the charges which related to an incident on April 4 when he and a second man tried to remove a bowser worth £3,500 from a site in the town.

Jake Hodgkins, 22, of Doddington, also pleaded guilty to attempted theft at a hearing in Lynn last month and received a community order.

At that hearing, the court was told a worker who had locked the site about half an hour before the incident, saw a van there when he drove back past and a man inside trying to remove the bowser.

A second man got out to try to help and the pair dropped the bowser and fled when the worker shouted at them.

Police were given the registration number of the van, which they pursued for more than 25 miles until it was finally stopped in Sutton Bridge.

Jake Hodgkins given a 12 month community order, including 200 hours’ unpaid work, and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Luke Hodgkins was jailed for 10 months, ordered to pay a £140 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for a year.