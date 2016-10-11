Man given suspended jail term for raid on Hunstanton supermarket warehouse

A man has been given a suspended jail sentence after he admitted stealing hundreds of pounds worth of alcohol in a raid on a Hunstanton supermarket’s warehouse.

Paul Cunningham, 41, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for a year, after pleading guilty to burglary when he appeared in court in Lynn yesterday.

He received a further eight week sentence, to run concurrently, for an offence of theft which he admitted at an earlier hearing.

And he was fined £50 for breaching the terms of his licence following his release from an earlier prison term in lieu of a 14 day sentence, which was also suspended.

Andrew Nickerson, prosecuting, told the court Cunningham had been seen struggling to control a trolley said to be “laden with goods” near the Tesco store in Hunstanton on September 22.

A passing motorist, who believed his behaviour was suspicious, alerted staff at the Westgate store.

A review of CCTV footage showed Cunningham lurking near the delivery area before making off with almost £300 of wine and beer.

Mr Nickerson said a “trail of broken bottles” led staff to Cunningham, who subsequently told police he had been very drunk at the time of the incident.

He told officers he had made a “stupid call” and was not permitted to be in the area.

The offence happened four days before Cunningham stole two bottles of vodka from the Sainsbury’s store in Lynn’s town centre.

Although the items were recovered, Cunningham ran off when a security officer attempted to bring him back to the premises. He was arrested after being identified via CCTV.

Ruth Johnson, mitigating, said Cunningham was “desperate” for help with his drinking because of the impact it was having on his 11-year-old son.

She said: “He recognises his son needs a father who can go for a kickabout in the park with him and do so sober.

“It’s an opportunity he is desperate for and I would ask you to give him that opportunity.”

As part of his sentence, Cunningham was ordered to complete a six month treatment programme, plus 10 days of rehabilitation activity. He was also told to pay a £115 victim surcharge.