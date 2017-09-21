Man injured in suspected knife incident in King’s Lynn

A man was injured in a suspected knife incident in South Lynn on Wednesday evening.

Investigations are ongoing after the man was found in a park near to Winfarthing Avenue at about 5.15pm.

Police at serious incident on Wisbech Road King's Lynn.

He was treated at the scene and then taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital with a minor injury.

A police spokeswoman said: “Enquiries were carried out in Wisbech Road in relation to the incident and investigations are ongoing to establish how the man came to be injured.”