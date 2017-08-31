Man jailed after admitting King’s Lynn assaults

A 27-year-old man has been jailed following two assaults on a footpath in Lynn over the past week.

Sam Cadman, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, where he was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison.

The first incident happened on Saturday, August 26 at about 5.45am along the footpath, known locally as the ‘Black Path’, near to The Walks, when the female victim, in her late teens, was walking from Fairstead in the direction of the town centre.

She had been approached and grabbed by unknown man.

She sustained minor injuries and police say she has been left distressed by the incident.

The second happened on Tuesday, August 29 at about 7am at the same location, where the victim, a woman in her early 20s, was grabbed by a man from behind.

She fought him off, but she hit her head on the ground as a result of the incident.

Officers attended and arrested a man in connection with the offences.

Cadman was taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning, and subsequently charged with two counts of assault and remanded in custody prior to his court appearance.

He was sentenced to 16 weeks imprisonment following the hearing at Norwich Magistrates’ Court.