Man jailed after smashing ex-partner’s head into wall

A man who smashed his pregnant ex-partner’s head into a wall so hard he caused a dent to the structure has been jailed.

Two children were also assaulted during a “sustained” attack perpetrated by Philip Turner, 32, at an address in Ashill.

Turner was sentenced to 22 weeks in prison for assaulting the woman when he appeared in court in Lynn on Friday.

He received two further 15 week sentences, to run concurrently, for the two other assault charges and a four week term, also to run concurrently, on a charge of criminal damage.

He had denied the four charges against him, but was convicted following a trial last month.

He was also made the subject of a three year restraining order, preventing him from contacting them.

Passing sentence, district judge Nick Watson said Turner was fortunate his victims’ injuries were not far worse.

He said: “They will get over the physical injuries much quicker than they’ll get over the psychological harm.”

On Turner’s ex-partner, he told him: “She’s absolutely terrified of you.”

Earlier, Andrew Nickerson, prosecuting, told the court the offences had been committed during an incident on February 17 this year.

He said Turner, now of Chalk Lane, Snetterton, had been involved in a lengthy discussion with the woman about their relationship which was deemed to be over.

But he subsequently became aggressive, following and grabbing the woman before punching her several times.

He then assaulted one of the two children who were in the house when they tried to intervene, and smashed the woman’s head into a wall. He also pushed the other child away, causing her to fall to the ground.

He left the property a short time later, saying he was going to hand himself in to police.

Alison Muir, mitigating, said her client was aware that his liberty was at stake and that what he had regarded as a good relationship with the victims had been “shattered” by his actions.

But she pleaded for any jail sentence to be suspended, arguing that Turner would be “vulnerable” if he was sent to prison.

The court was also told that the woman had subsequently given birth to his child, with whom he had not had any contact.

She said: “That is something he bitterly regrets. He knows he has brought that on himself.”

Turner was also ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge.