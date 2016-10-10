Man jailed for breaching court order by going to King’s Lynn home

A man who breached a restraining order by going to his wife’s North Lynn home was jailed today.

Konstantins Sauts, 31, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching the order and being in breach of a suspended jail term, imposed for assault charges.

Magistrates in Lynn heard he had gone to his wife’s home in Walpole Road on two occasions on Friday, in breach of the order imposed in July.

Mitigating solicitor Liz Symonds said the order had not barred Sauts from contacting his wife and that there was no violence or threats when he did.

However, magistrates imposed a 16-week sentence for breaching the suspended sentence, instead of the 18 week term originally set for the offences.

They also gave Sauts four weeks in jail, to run concurrently, for the breaches of the order.