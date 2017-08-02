Man knocked unconscious in King’s Lynn assault

Officers are appealing for witnesses to an assault which left one man unconscious in Lynn on Saturday, July 22.

It happened between 11.50pm and 12am when an altercation broke out between two groups of men in New Conduit Street.

It resulted in one man, in his 20s, being knocked unconscious. He was taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

Three men, aged 14, 20 and 21, were arrested in connection with the incident, but have subsequently been released under investigation whilst the enquiry continues.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the assault.

Anyone with information should contact PC Stuart Lacy at Lynn Police Station on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.