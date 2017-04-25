Man ordered to pay fine after admitting naked run in King’s Lynn

A 32-year-old man who ran naked through Lynn last month is “mortified” by his actions, Lynn Magistrates’ Court has heard.

Robert Hope, of no fixed address in Lynn, admitted being drunk and disorderly during the incident on Gaywood Road on Friday, March 31 at a hearing on Monday.

He also pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage to a property.

Jane Foster, prosecuting, said: “The case involving Hope has received quite a lot of national and local attention after it was filmed by some householders.”

The court was told that Hope was at an address on Archdale Street the previous evening where he had consumed a “huge quantity” of alcohol and caused damage to a fire extinguisher and a wall.

While undressed at around 11am the following day, Hope was seen on the main road and going past a school playground, and was later arrested after a police chase.

Ruth Johnson, mitigating, said: “The footage has been plastered everywhere and it has caused an enormous amount of embarrassment.

“This has really brought to his attention what could happen while drinking excessively. He is mortified.”

Magistrates ordered him to pay £150 in compensation for the damage, £120 fine for being drunk and disorderly, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 in costs.