Man raped 10 year-old girl in Holbeach area

A man convicted of raping a 10 year-old girl was today (Thursday) jailed for 15 years at Lincoln Crown Court.

Christopher Parsons was found guilty by the jury following a three-day trial.

The jury heard that he groomed the girl, giving her cans of cola, food and money before sexually abusing and later raping her.

Martin Hurst, prosecuting, said that Parsons also carried out sex attacks on a second young girl.

The offences happened when Parsons was living in the Holbeach area.

Both girls gave evidence to the jury telling how they had been sexually abused by Parsons.

Judge Simon Hirst told him: “You have been convicted by the jury on overwhelming evidence.”

The judge ordered Parsons to be placed on the sex offenders’ register for life and imposed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order which will restrict his behaviour after his release from his sentence.

Parsons (29), of Merchant’s Terrace, London Road, King’s Lynn, denied two charges of rape and four charges of sexual assault on a child under the age of 13.