Man remanded in custody accused of trying to take child from King’s Lynn park

A man has been remanded in custody accused of outraging public decency and attempted child abduction following alleged incidents in Lynn this week.

Matthew Reid, 59, of no fixed abode, appeared before magistrates in Norwich via video link today.

He faces two charges of outraging public decency and one of attempting to take a child under the age of 16.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Norwich Crown Court on September 14.

Police say the allegations relate to two incidents in Lynn on Tuesday afternoon.

A man was reported to have been touching himself inappropriately in the town’s library, on the corner of London Road and Millfleet, at around 2.40pm.

Then, at around 4pm, a man was seen behaving inappropriately in a play area near Friars Street.

It is also alleged he tried to hold the hand of a young girl. An arrest was made nearby in North Everard Street.

Detectives say they want to hear from anyone who may have seen the incidents, particularly a female dog walker who stopped at the play park.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Sam Pontin, of Lynn CID, via the non-emergency 101 number.