Man robbed in King’s Lynn town centre

A man was allegedly the victim of a robbery in Lynn High Street at the weekend.
Officers are investigating a report that a man was robbed by two unknown men in Lynn town centre some time between 12.30pm and 2pm on Saturday.
A police spokesman said the victim was withdrawing money from a cash machine when he was approached by the suspects who stole a wallet and a bag from a push chair.
Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101.
