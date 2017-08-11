Man says residents were ‘unaware’ of Downham Market school proposal

A planning application which has been approved for a temporary modular building at a school in Downham did not consult enough people, according to one resident.

Plans for a new building at Hillcrest Primary School were approved by Norfolk County Council’s planning committee last month.

But Tony Howard, who lives near to the site, says more people should have been aware of the proposals.

Mr Howard said: “Only three properties were consulted but there’s about 50 or 60 properties that will all be affected by this additional classroom.”

However, a spokeswoman for Norfolk County Council said that “due process” was followed.

Reports on the Norfolk County Council website relating to the application describe the plans as “provision of a single class base modular accommodation for a period of two years.”

Mr Howard claims that the respective planning notice at the school was “not visible from the roadway or pavement”, meaning that residents were not aware of the application.

He has previously voiced concerns about the possibility of further building work increasing pupil intake there.

Mr Howard said in June, after the school invited members of the public to view plans for separate buildings, that the road the school is on: “can’t cope with what traffic there is at the moment.”

He said: “If emergency vehicles need to go down there, I hate to think what would happen.”

A spokeswoman for Norfolk County Council said: “Due process has been followed and the application was advertised in accordance with the statutory requirements.

“Regarding the alleged highway issues, the Highway Authority as a statutory consultee reviewed the application and did not raise any highway objections.”