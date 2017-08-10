Man sought after bike collision with boy in North Wootton

A man is being sought after a bicycle collision resulted in an alleged verbal abuse incident in North Wootton last week.

It is alleged that a man verbally abused a boy following the incident.

Last Friday at about 2pm a collision occurred between two bicycles in North Wootton Park, close to Hayfield Road.

A group of young people were cycling in the park when the collision happened between a member of the group and an unknown cyclist.

Police have said the collision resulted in damage to the victim’s bicycle and the offender reportedly verbally abused the victim before leaving the scene.

A 12-year-old boy was left on the ground following the incident, with facial injuries that required hospital treatment.

Police would like to speak to any witnesses and would like to trace the other party involved in the incident.

He is described as a middle aged man, with gingery-brown hair and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Nichola Lane at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime number 36/57175/17.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online anonymous form which is available via: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.