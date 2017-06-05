Man sought after incident on bus in King’s Lynn

Police are appealing for help to indentify a man following an incident which happened on a bus in Lynn last month.

A woman in her late teens boarded the Coasthopper bus at 3.45pm on Thursday, May 18 which was heading in the direction of Wells from the Lynn bus station.

An unknown man also got on the bus at the same time and sat near to the back of the bus.

Whilst looking at the woman, it is alleged that the man began to touch himself inappropriately before getting off the bus at Thornham.

Officers have released an image of a man they would like to speak with in connection with the incident.

Anyone who may recognise the man, or anyone with information, should contact PC Michael Culligan at Fakenham Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.