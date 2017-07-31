Man sought in King’s Lynn shop theft probe

Police have appealed for help to trace a man they want to speak to in connection with the alleged theft of 17 bottles of washing liquid from a shop on the Reffley estate last month.

Officers have issued a CCTV image of the man, shown right, who has distinctive tattoos on his neck and arms, as part of their investigation into the incident at the One Stop premises on Reffley Lane.

The incident is said to have happened at around 2pm on Monday, July 17.

Anyone who may recognise the man is asked to contact Sgt Darryl Grief, of Lynn police, via the non-emergency 101 number.

Witnesses can also contact Crimestoppers free and anonymously with any information on 0800 555111.