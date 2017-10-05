Man sought over King’s Lynn sex attack investigation

Detectives investigating an attempted sexual assault in Lynn’s town centre have released CCTV of a man they want to question in connection with the incident.

Police say a woman was punched by an unknown man in Old Market Street at around 12.30am on Monday, August 28.

The man then attempted to molest her, but fled when two passers-by went to the woman’s aid after she shouted for help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det Con Larissa Foreman, of Lynn CID, via the non-emergency 101 number, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.