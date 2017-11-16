Man suffers critical injuries after crash between car and lorry in Emneth

A man has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after a collision between a car and a lorry in Emneth this morning (Thursday, November 16).

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash which happened at about 1.24am at the junction with Gaulty Close.

The male driver of the car has been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with critical injuries.

The A1101 was closed whilst emergency services dealt with the incident, but it was reopened by about 9.30am.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident, should contact Swaffham Roads Policing on 101.