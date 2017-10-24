Man suffers head injuries after three-vehicle crash on A10 at Stow Bardolph

A man was taken to hospital with serious head injuries following a three-vehicle crash on the A10 at Stow Bardolph yesterday afternoon (Monday, October 24).
Emergency services were called to reports of the collision, involving a Jaguar, a Vauxhall Vectra and a Vauxhall Combo van, at about 4.30pm.
The driver of the Jaguar was airlifted to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious head injuries, but these were not believed to be life-threatening.
The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the accident, and it was reopened at 9pm.
