Man suffers serious injuries in Brettenham crash

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash at Brettenham last night (January 11).

A red BMW 5 Series travelling from Diss towards Thetford left the A1066 near Nursery Lane and collided with a tree at about 11pm.

The driver, a man in his 60s, suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and re-opened at 4.55am today.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has information concerning the driving manner of the vehicle prior to the collision.

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Wymondham on 101.