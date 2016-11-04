Man taken to hospital after falling from ladder in Hunstanton

A man was taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital this morning after falling eight foot from a ladder in Hunstanton.

An ambulance crew was on the scene at Hartley Close after a call at around 9.15am to a report of a man, in his 50s, who had fallen onto a scaffolding platform.

The crew treated the man for lower back pain, after which he was taken to the QEH for further treatment.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or serious.