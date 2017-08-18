Man takes on bug-eating challenge to fundraise for Downham Market nursing home’s Christmas trip

A worker at a nursing home in Downham had a creepy-crawly meal at the home’s summer barbecue on Saturday.

Adam Titcombe, maintenance man at Downham Grange nursing home, took on a bug-eating challenge to raise funds for the home.

It was Mr Titcombe’s own bush-tucker trial with everything from locusts, buffalo worms and mealworms to crickets, silkworms pupae and flying termites.

He finished off his feast with a zebra tarantula the size of a hand.

Before taking on the challenge, Mr Titcombe said: “I said I would finish off with the tarantula if I managed to raise £300 and the total has already topped £500.”

The home is hoping to use the proceeds on a Christmas outing for the residents.