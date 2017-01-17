Man threatened in attempted robbery in Gaywood

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an attempted robbery which happened in Gaywood at the weekend.

Just before 6am on Saturday, January 14, the victim was walking on Gaywood Hall Drive when he was approached by two men on bicycles.

They threatened him with violence and demanded his wallet before they left the scene.Nothing was stolen during the incident.

The suspects are described as white males in their late teens.

One was approximately 5ft 8in tall and the other 6ft 2in, both believed to be English who spoke with local accents.

They were wearing hooded tops which hid their faces and tracksuit bottoms.

Both were riding light-coloured mountain bikes.

Anyone with information should contact DC Heather Chisholm at Lynn CID on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.