Man to appear at crown court for Stoke Ferry burglary charge

A man is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court after being charged with burglary and assault following an incident in Stoke Ferry last month.

Jack Stacey, 23, of Fairfield Road, Stoke Ferry, entered a not guilty plea at Norwich Magistrates Court and has been released on conditional bail.

He is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday, February 1.

The charges relate to an incident in Bridge Road, Stoke Ferry on December 8, in which a resident was assaulted and sustained minor injuries.