Man who raided Swaffham petrol station jailed for four years

A man who admitted raiding a Swaffham petrol station has been jailed for four years for a string of similar offences across the country.

Jamie Channon, 37, of Tilbury, Essex, was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on four counts of burglary.

He also asked for nine similar offences to be taken into consideration, including a raid on the petrol station at the Waitrose store in Swaffham on February 8 this year.

Police say Channon was a member of a gang which stole tens of thousands of pounds of stock from premises in several counties, including Norfolk.

One of the raids was also committed while Channon was on home release from an earlier prison term.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Colin Pirie, of Surrey Police, said: “Channon is a prolific offender who has brought no end of misery and inconvenience to those retail outlets who have been targeted.”