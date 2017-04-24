Man with connections to King’s Lynn and Downham Market wanted by police

Police are appealing for help from the public in tracing a man from North Norfolk who is wanted.

David Rumsey, 26, from Melton Constable, is wanted in connection with a domestic-related assault.

He is described as white, 5ft 6ins, and of stocky build with short, brown hair.

He has links in the Lynn and Downham areas, as well as Spalding in Lincolnshire.

Anyone who may have seen Rumsey, or may know of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101 immediately.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.