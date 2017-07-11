Man with Fakenham connections wanted by police

Police are appealing for help from the public to trace a man with connections to Fakenham who is wanted.

Daniel Parsons, 22, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

It is believed he also has connections to the Norwich, Great Yarmouth, Dereham and Peterborough areas.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Norfolk Police immediately on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.