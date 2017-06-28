Marathon trio raise thousands for West Norfolk Mind

A trio of runners who conquered the capital for West Norfolk Mind have delivered a fundraising boost worth almost £8,000 to the cause.

Joanna Carr, Rachael Fellowes and Mark Pheasant gained their London Marathon places through the Heads Together campaign backed by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

Between them, the team raised £7.956.84, which they handed over to charity officials this week.

Joanna, from Heacham, who owns Coastal Storage, raised almost £3,500 of the total alone.

She said: “I was running for West Norfolk Mind because I have begunto realise how many people are battling mental health problems and the enormity of the heartbreak it can leave when people don’t find or ask for the support they need.

“It’s been a huge personal challenge but I thoroughly enjoyed the whole experience.”

Rachael, from Sedgeford, battled injury in training and thanked all her clients and colleagues at Fusion for their support.

And Mark, who is entertainment manager at the Searles Leisure Resort in Hunstanton, added: “Knowing you are running for such a worthy cause and people are reliant on our support helps give you the determination to carry on.”

He also thanked his family, friends and Jim and Janet Race for fundraising support.

Zena Penty, the charity’s volunteer co-ordinator, said some of the money the team had raised has already been used to provide specialist first aid training to the charity’s volunteers.

She said: “I am so proud of our runners.

“In addition to the fundraising they have all helped raise awareness and promote our events and services and we are exceptionally grateful for all their time and hard work.”