Marathon trust gives grant to protect King’s Lynn sports ground

A Gaywood sports ground that was once part of a controversial housing scheme is one of the first in the country to benefit from a new initiative to protect green spaces.

Plans to build up to 150 homes on a site including the River Lane playing field were withdrawn by council chiefs two years ago, following fierce local opposition.

Now, a grant has been secured to fund new initiatives at the site that aim to inspire local people to take up a sporting activity.

The ground is one of an initial six chosen to benefit from a new Active Spaces partnership between Fields in Trust, the organisation through which the land was more permanently protected from development, and the London Marathon Charitable Trust.

A total of £675,000 has been set aside for the project, which will eventually provide permanent protection for 50 similar sites across Britain.

And other sites included in the initial six include the Belfast ground where the footballing genius of George Best was first spotted.

Richard McKeever, of Fields in Trust, said: “Each of the sites initially chosen, including River Lane, will be given £5,000 to activate the site.

“That will allow them to do anything they want, wuch as coaching or walking football, whatever the people want to do locally, alongside the site being protected in perpetuity.

“Later in the year, all of the sites will have an opportunity to be given a further £25,000 for activities at the site.

“The protection of River lane was particularly important because it was subject of a housing and road development that attracted a a lot of local opposition. It has now been secured as a site of recreation in perpetuity.”

Since the London Marathon was first run in 1981, its charitable trust has funded a host of projects in areas where its organisers, London Marathon Events Ltd, stage other events. All profits generated by them are donated to the trust.

Its chairman, Sir Rodney Walker, said: “Participants in those events come from all over the UK.

“We feel now is the right time to make funding available to every community to safeguard much-loved local parks and green spaces and inspire more people to lead a more active lifestyle and increase the number of people regularly taking part in sports and physical activities.

“We believe this Active Spaces programme is delivering a practical response to the key government objectives of creating a more active nation.”