Margaret’s mad dash sees Swaffham Lions help charity

Swaffham Lions held their annual Trolley Dash at the Tesco store in the town with proceeds this year going to the East Anglia Air Ambulance.

The winning ticket was purchased by Margaret Daniels, a pensioner from Lynn, who has had two knee replacements.

Following an inspection of the aisles, to see which goods she would like, she set off on her 90-second dash, aided by two Lions, and filled the trolley to the tune of £118. Tesco discounted the total and presented her with a bouquet of flowers. The event raised £565.