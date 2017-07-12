Marham boss takes over RAFA presidency

The new station commander at RAF Marham has also taken the office of president of the Royal Air Forces Association’s Downham branch.

Group Captain Ian Townsend accepted the office at the association’s latest meeting.

Members also bade farewell to his predecessor, Group Captain Rich Davies, who has left the base, at the meeting.

Branch officials presented Group Captain Davies with mementoes of his association with the branch.

In return, they also accepted a signed print from Group Captain Davies featuring the three Marham Tornado squadrons.

The meeting was followed by a buffet and drinks reception for branch members and guests.