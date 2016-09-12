Marham jobs hopes aired

As the arrival date for the new Lightning jets at RAF Marham draws closer, officials have been highlighting the job opportunities available there.

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss hosted a skills summit on the base on Friday to inspire young people to gain the skills needed to work at the base.

Ms Truss said: “I am really proud that we will have the world’s most advanced jets in Norfolk, and I want to see as much of that investment benefit the local community.

“Many of the engineers working here come from outside the county – only 15 per cent of the force live in the county. There are real jobs available at the base now and [there will be] in the future.”

Business partners, which play a central role at the base, were also at the summit to strengthen links between agencies and schools.

RAF Marham Station Commander Rich Davies said: “The people around the room will be able to give you a flavour of what happens beyond the cockpit.”

Wing Commander Stewart Geary, speaking to officials from schools and colleges across the county, said: “I hope that what you take away from this is that there are opportunities at Marham right here, right now.”

Ms Truss was keen to speak with two A-level students from Thetford Academy who said they are interested in working at Marham, but think that pupils should be targeted at younger ages so they can gain the necessary skills.

The importance of STEM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) was also emphasised, as these are needed for a job at one of the base’s business partners, which includes BAE Systems, Rolls Royce, Serco and ISS.

During Lightning’s first appearance at Marham in July, RAF officials said that 90 per cent of the base was to be rebuilt to accommodate the jets, which includes a second runway.

Wing Commander Geary said: “The year 2018 will mark the arrival of the first Lightning in Marham – this is a fifth generation air craft, which is cutting edge technology. There are already opportunities arising in support of Lightning, as a result of construction works here.”

“Marham has a long term future – one which is secured until 2040.”