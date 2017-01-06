Marham man drops guilty pleas to fraud

A 31-year-old man from Marham facing fraud charges has had an application to ‘vacate’ his guilty pleas accepted.

Dean Burtenshaw, of Hall Farm Cottages, is accused of three counts of fraud in connection to three incidents in Downham in which elderly women were approached by a man claiming to be collecting charity sponsorship money.

Burtenshaw was due tohave his case heard by magistrates today (Friday, January 6) but his counsel submitted an application to allow him to vacate his guilty pleas.

This means he will return to court next week to have the case heard afresh.

Solicitor Jakki Upton said she was “professionally embarrassed” and that her client wished to seek fresh legal representation.

Mrs Upton said she had previously represented Burtenshaw before the charges against him were amended, and that a colleague had represented him when he entered guilty pleas.

“I have had an opportunity to go through the pre-sentence report and the crown’s case. I am professionally embarrassed and not able to represent him,” Mrs Upton added.

Magistrates described it as a “very unsatisfactory situation” but agreed to adjourn the case for a week.

Burtenshaw is on conditional bail until his next court date, meaning that he is not to contact any of the complainants during that time.

He is due to appear at Lynn’s Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 13.