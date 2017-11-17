Market brings festive spirit to Shouldham Church of England Primary Academy

Father Christmas’ grotto, craft stalls and glitter tattoos were all part of a festive fair which raised both spirits and funds for a primary school.

The Friends of St Martin, who support St Martin at Shouldham Church of England Primary Academy, organised the Christmas Market held last Friday and raised about £1,200 for the school.

Christmas market, Shouldham Primary School left to right Katie Haydn-Slater and Jenine Samways

Chairman of the Friends Sarah Brown said: “We put on these fundraisers to put back into the school, which can help pay for trips and educational things.”

Mrs Brown said the Christmas Market is always held in conjunction with St Martin’s Day, which was opened after the children had sang a song they had learned.

“Everyone said it was a really lovely atmosphere. We had lots of support, including from teachers and teaching assistants that gave up their time to help,” she added.

“Two of the fabulous teaching assistants dressed up as elves which gave the event some real magic.”

Christmas market, Shouldham Primary School

Mrs Brown thanked everyone who helped, including local businesses who donated raffle prizes and Ginette Funge, who she said pulled the event together.