Marks and Spencer staff in King’s Lynn help breast cancer cause

Staff at Lynn’s Marks and Spencer store have been taking part in a two-day charity cycling challenge in aid of Breast Cancer Now.

A team of riders completed the challenge outside the High Street branch last Friday and Saturday.

Organisers estimate the effort raised around £500 for the charity, which funds research into the disease.

Pictured above completing the challenge in the sunshine are Tracey Mayes, left, and menswear section manager Susan Bacon.