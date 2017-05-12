Marks and Spencer staff in King’s Lynn help breast cancer cause

Staff at Lynn’s Marks and Spencer store have been taking part in a two-day charity cycling challenge in aid of Breast Cancer Now.
A team of riders completed the challenge outside the High Street branch last Friday and Saturday.
Organisers estimate the effort raised around £500 for the charity, which funds research into the disease.
Pictured above completing the challenge in the sunshine are Tracey Mayes, left, and menswear section manager Susan Bacon.
