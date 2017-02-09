Mart activity day for King’s Lynn youngsters

To coincide with the return of the Mart on Tuesday, Stories of Lynn is holding a special activity day on Monday.

Children can take part in ‘All the Fun of the Fair’, a family event that will entertain and teach them about Frederick Savage.

Frederick Savage was the owner of a Victorian iron works, the inventor of fairground rides, and thrice Mayor of Lynn.

Children can meet a worker from his iron works and hear about his fantastic steam-powered merry-go-rounds, made in Lynn, and a feature of the Mart in its heyday.

Visitors can also design their vown carousel animal, make their own popcorn or candy floss, and watch an historic film.

A special Mart-themed trail around Stories of Lynn will help youngsters explore and the day is free with museum admission.

Stories of Lynn has also announced new guided tours around the exhibition, which will run every Tuesday between 1 and 1.45pm.

During the duration of the Mart, two of West Norfolk Council’s car parks will be closed.

Tuesday Market Place will close at 10pm tomorrow, and re-open at 3pm on Sunday, February 26, and Common Staithe Quay will close at 6pm on Saturday, and re-open on Monday, February 27.

n A new film on the Mart has been premiered. See more on page 14.