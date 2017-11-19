Masrhland St James pupils welcome the SERV bikers

Volunteers from an emergency service charity have paid a visit to a West Norfolk village school, whose pupils have chosen to raise funds for them.
Children at the Marshland St James Primary and Nursery School’s council voted to support the work of the SERV Blood Bikes, which deliver vital supplies to hospitals across Norfolk.
And members of their crew went to the school to explain more about their work and show off one of the bikes they use.
