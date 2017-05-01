May Garland presented by morris dancers in King’s Lynn

The traditional May Garland was presented in Lynn today by the town’s King’s Morris dancers.

The team of dancers met on the Saturday Market Place at midday to commence the festivities by giving a display of Cotswold Morris dancing.

May Day Garland Morris Dancing on the Saturday Market Place

The group then carried the May Garland in procession around the town centre, accompanied by the blowing of cows’ horns, in a tradition dating back to the 19th century during which the children blew the horns.

The King’s Morris revived this tradition in 1983,and they have always displayed the garland on May Day.

David Jackson, bagman of the King’s Morris, said: “The Lynn Garland consists of two large hoops of flowers and greenery surrounding a doll, all set on a pole. The precise significance of the garland is unclear, but of course May Day welcomes the coming of Summer.”

Pictured are the King’s Morris dancers of Lynn on the Saturday Market Place.

May Day Garland Morris Dancing on the Saturday Market Place

MLNF17AF05005

May Day Garland Morris Dancing on the Saturday Market Place

May Day Garland Morris Dancing on the Saturday Market Place

May Day Garland Morris Dancing on the Saturday Market Place

May Day Garland Morris Dancing on the Saturday Market Place