Mayor cuts ribbons on new kitchen at Sandringham and West Newton Primary School

Borough mayor Carol Bower said it had been a privilege to be invited to open a new multi-space kitchen and learning area at Sandringham and West Newton PrimarySchool after pulling apart a ribbon to mark the occasion.

“It has absolutely transformed this unkempt, dishevelled space,” she said.

Executive head teacher, Jane Gardener, said that a tired, unloved part of the school had been turned into a vibrant, new multi-purpose space. A tiled, splash-back wall by the working area was especially colourful. All the tiles had been individually decorated by pupils. She added that the school’s cookery club, already over-subscribed five times, was one of the first groups to use the kitchen.

The transformation had been made possible mainly by the efforts of the PTA - the Friends of the school, who provided £8,800 of the total cost of £13,500. King’s Lynn company, Mars Foods Ltd, helped with a grant of £3,000. Friends’ chair, Jenny May, said that their final fund-raising efforts had raised £2,400 in one term. MLNF17PB414