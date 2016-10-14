Mayor issues plea for more support for Swaffham’s blind residents

Traders have been urged to do more to make a town’s streets easier for blind people to navigate.

The plea was made by the mayor of Swaffham, Paul Darby, after he undertook a blindfold walk around the town last Friday.

Discussing the experience at Wednesday’s town council meeting, Mr Darby highlighted tables, advertising boards and even cars which park over the edge of spaces as problems to be addressed.

He said: “I would ask all people around the town with A boards to think about the blind when they do put them out. It is a hazard for people.”

Mr Darby was joined by guide Helen Susmore, pictured above left, and three guide dog owners for the hour-long walk, which started and finished in the Market Place.

The walk was staged as part of the town Lions group’s third annual sight awareness day, which coincides with the Lions movement’s International Sight Week and National Guide Dogs for the Blind Week.