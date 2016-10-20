Mayor joins Southery pupils for harvest assembly

Students at Southery Academy were joined by borough mayor David Whitby on Friday, October 7 for a special school assembly celebrating the harvest season.

The pupils performed harvest songs and poems which had been written in class for their families, the mayor and mayoress, and teachers.

Principal Julian Goodrum said: “It was fantastic to see so many family members in the hall and we were very grateful to have the mayor come in and talk to the children.”

Celebrating harvest is one of the oldest traditions in Britain, which takes place around the same time as the harvest moon.

Pictured are Southery Academy pupils with borough mayor David Whitby.

Photo: SUBMITTED.