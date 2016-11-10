Mayor leads Swaffham residents attending charity group health day

Swaffham mayor Paul Darby was among the patients getting themselves checked during a diabetes and health awareness day held in the town last Thursday.

The annual event is organised by the Swaffham Lions, who say more than 80 people have been referred to doctors in the three years of the event after being found to be at risk of the disease.

Visitors were also able to have their blood pressure checked and learn more about other health initiatives.

Mr Darby is pictured above with Swaffham Lions president John Collins, club member Tony Lakey plus Julie Widdowson and Anita murphy from the Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust.